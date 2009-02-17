Lessons In Bipartisanship

A political scientist I much admire, James Morone of Brown University, has an op-ed in today's New York Times reminding us that there is nothing virtuous per se in bipartisanship. Although politicians talk about it all the time, they rarely do it--and we should not expect them to, he argues. Let the parties stand for ideas and let them fight them out.

Morone is right about this, and so is the Harvard political scientist Nancy Rosenblum--his former colleague at Brown--who has written On the Side of the Angels, a vigorous defense of parties reviewed in TNR by Paul Starr. Yet there is one aspect of the recent efforts on the part of Team Obama to win Republican support that should not be overlooked. In his first term as president, George W. Bush reached out to Democrats. Unlike the Republicans today, they reached back.

Bush had wanted to be known as the Education President. The Senate's man on education was Teddy Kennedy. Eight years ago, Kennedy was considered by most conservatives to be the most liberal member of the U. S. Senate; if you wanted to send out a scare letter to raise funds for conservative causes, Kennedy's was the name invoked. Think Pelosi and double the venom, and that, pretty much, was how the right treated the man everyone now rushes to honor. Given that level of vituperation, it took some courage on Bush's part to seek Kennedy's help. The two would work together on a number of causes, including immigration reform and Medicare. The heirs of two political dynasties, natural rivals, never became friends, but they did make it possible for a couple of laws to get passed.

As important as No Child Left Behind may have been, it is minor-league stuff compared to the current fiscal crisis. Barack Obama not only had political reasons for reaching out to Republicans, he had policy ones as well. An economic catastrophe is not quite like a natural disaster. But there is so much suffering involved that politicians can be forgiven for seeking some common ground to relieve it. Who wants to be on the side of deprivation?