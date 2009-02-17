Taxation With Representation!

Don't look now, but D.C. really may be on the verge of getting a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives--which isn't statehood, but isn't nothing, either:

Legislation that would grant the District a representative in Congress with full voting rights is scheduled to go before the U.S. Senate next week, a potential milestone in the long battle to secure a seat for the District in the House of Representatives.

Majority Leader Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.) decided Friday night to send the bill to the Senate floor for debate Feb. 23, the first major bill on tap after Congress returns from the Presidents' Day break. A preliminary vote is scheduled for Feb. 24.