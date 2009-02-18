Today At Tnr (february 18, 2009)

-
Hillary's State: Huge Expectations, Big Egos, Turf Wars--Is Clinton's State Department Just Like Her Campaign? by Michael Crowley
-
The Grade On Detroit's Bailout Proposals: Incomplete, by Susan Helper
-
'With Fewer Watchdogs, You Get Less Barking.' A Reporter's Elegy For His Dying Paper. by Joe Matthews
-
TNRtv: The Lamest Excuses For Voting Against The Stimulus, by Noam Scheiber
-
Chavez Won A Big Election--But He Doesn't Command Enough Power To Achieve His Totalitarian Dream, by Alvaro Vargas Llosa
-
Inside Politico's Scoop Factory: Are They Breathing New Life Into Journalism, Or Helping Kill It? by Gabriel Sherman
-
Meet The Next Generation Of Female Politicians--Ambitious, Focused, And Finally Unapologetic About It, by Alexandra Starr
