Oops. Eric Cantor's rally-the-troops video set to Aerosmith's "Back in the Saddle" has reportedly been taken down from YouTube, after objections by the band and the publishing company that owns the rights to the song:

The GOP's use of the tune 'was something we, as the publishers, didn't approve and would not have approved without going to the writers,' Connie Ashton, director of copyright and licensing at Stage Three, told me. 'Aerosmith did not approve of its use and also wanted to have it taken down,' she added.

Luckily for Cantor, I've already suggested a more-than-suitable alternative. Or, if GOP leaders are intent on keeping the whole "saddle" theme, they could reunite the musical visionaries responsible for Senator Cornyn's timeless contribution to the kitschification of the American West:

--Christopher Orr

