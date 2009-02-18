Talibanistan





If the creepy truce in Swat has you wanting to know more about the Islamic radicals along Pakistan's northwest border, I highly recommend this amazing Frontline episode, "Return of the Taliban," which takes you inside the region and explains the double game the Pakistani government has long played there. It's more than two years old now but still quite useful and pertinent to understanding the Af-Pak nightmare. (Ditto Dexter Filkins' fantastically vivid Times magazine account from last September.)

As with every past Frontline episode--God bless you, PBS--you can now watch a high-quality feed on your computer for free here.

--Michael Crowley

