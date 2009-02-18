Iaea Praise For Iran's Supreme Leader

I'm genuinely not sure what to make of these comments from the IAEA chief, Mohamed ElBaredei, who complained in Paris yesterday that Iran isn't coming clean about its nuclear ambitions:

He added that he was "quite impressed" with Iran's supreme leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whom he met in Tehran, saying he "follows all the details" of the nuclear programme and talks "in a strategic way ... he talks in the long term."

Maybe it's just flattery as a way of inducing more cooperation, but it's a little odd coming on the heels of such a serious complaint.

Also a useful reminder of who's really in charge of Tehran's nuclear program.



--Michael Crowley