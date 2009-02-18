Burris Tea Leaves

Is it all significant that Dick Durbin, in taking a wait-and-see position on Roland Burris today, referred to Burris as "Mr. Burris" rather than "Senator Burris"? Of course, Durbin's fellow member of the Illinois Congressional delegation Phil Hare didn't leave anything to the imagination, calling on Burris to resign.

Despite all the furor, I'm guessing that, much like Blago, Burris isn't going to leave voluntarily. To quote from his latest defense:

“If I had done the things I’ve been accused of, I’d be too embarrassed to stand up here,” Burris said.

Given Burris's track record, not to mention his taste, it's really hard to think of anything that would embarrass him.

--Jason Zengerle

