Sizing Up The Housing Plan

There are two key proposals at the center of Obama's housing plan: one for people still making payments; one for people who've stopped making payments or are about to. Obama would help the first group refinance at a lower interest rate. For the second group, he'd give lenders incentives to accept less money each month than they're currently owed. I can think of two plausible objections--one macro, the other micro. But there are reasonable responses to both.

First, one of the fairer criticisms of the plan is that it's overly incrementalist--that it only targets a subset of the mortgages that are underwater (that is, the owner owes more on the mortgage than the house is worth), and therefore leaves the housing market vulnerable to a big wave of defaults down the road. (If your mortgage is underwater, and you don't expect the value to recover any time soon, it may be rational to just ditch it since you can't get out by selling or refinancing.) The Times' David Leonhardt made the most lucid version of this critique on Wednesday:

In a handful of metropolitan areas, including Phoenix, prices have fallen almost 50 percent from their 2006 peak. Homeowners in such places may wonder if their houses will ever be worth more than their mortgages. So fairly small changes in their lives — like a reduction in work hours or the breakdown of a car — may lead them to walk away from their homes. “I would not minimize that risk at all,” said Frederic Mishkin, a member of the Fed’s board of governors until last year. If even 10 percent of the underwater homeowners walked away, Mr. Mishkin notes, foreclosures would soar, exacerbating the economy’s many problems. Other economists who share his view are calling for across-the-board programs that would reduce interest rates or otherwise juice the housing market. They are worried that without bolder government actions, the housing market will continue to spiral downward.

In fact, you could really level this critique at all of Obama's economic plans to date--the stimulus may be too small to fill the $2 trillion output gap we're facing over the next two years, and the bank bailout is probably too small to fill the $1- to $2-trillion balance sheet hole in the banking sector. In each case, the administration is probably going to have to go back to Congress for more money.

But while I think there's a strong case to be made that Obama should have asked for more out of the gate on all three fronts, in reality, Congress was never going to give him everything he wanted. And if I had to choose the one area where I thought he could get away with a little less, housing would probably be it.