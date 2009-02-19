This Is How You Define Fiscal Responsibility





Word that the Obama administration was planning a summit next week on entitlements and fiscal responsibility sent shudders through the progressive community. Didn't we just get rid of the guy who wanted to gut Social Security? But Obama has said consistently that the federal government doesn't have an entitlements problem. It has a health care problem.

The cost of medical care is skyrocketing. This is turning Medicare and Medicaid into massive drains on the federal treasury. To bring those costs under control, the government needs to change the way we deliver and pay for medical care. And, eventually, it has to be all medical care, not just the kind government pays for, because different parts of the system are so intertwined. Fortunately--or, at least, conveninently--rising health care expenses are also bankrupting the private sector. So comprehensive reform makes sense.

But you know that. And so, thankfully, do the people working for Obama. Here's Budget Director Peter Orszag making that argument to Politico's Ben Smith, in an article posted early this morning: