Pentagon V. Obama?

Interesting comment from Time's Joe Klein about Obama's decision to send 17,000 more troops to Afghanistan:

This comes two days after the usually reliable David Cloud of Politico reported that Obama was holding off on a troop decision. I linked to that story and feel foolish for doing so. In fact, there's been a steady stream of unreliable leaks coming out of the Pentagon--about troop levels, about the Defense budget--that seem to be emanating from a cadre that opposes the Obama Administration.

Something that has struck me about Robert Gibbs' early press briefings is how testy he's gotten over media reports on Obama's Afghanistan plans. He's gone out of his way to slag a couple of such stories--here's one example--which may be a reflection of what Klein's talking about. Something to keep an eye on.



--Michael Crowley

