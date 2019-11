Fresh back from the region, Richard Holbrooke said on PBS last night that the foreign ministers of Afghanistan and Pakistan are headed to Washington next week to meet with Hillary Clinton and interagency policy review officials, presumably including Bruce Riedel. He said an Indian delegation would be coming a couple of weeks later.

Interestingly, Holbrooke strongly pushed back at the notion that Hamid Karzai is on the outs with the new administration.



--Michael Crowley