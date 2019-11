Jason, you said of the Roland Burris follies that "something's got to give." Well, something gave -- his press secretary, who just abruptly quit. There's a little bit of the pathetic Shakespearean bumbler-villain in Burris, what with yesterday's offense against eloquence in his "I am the real Roland" monologue to today's mutinous and depressing abandonment by his sidekick.

--Eve Fairbanks