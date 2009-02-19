Inching Closer To Nationalization?

Telling piece in tomorrow's FT:

US bank shares hit a near 17-year low on Thursday on rising fears the government will have to nationalise troubled institutions such as Citigroup and Bank of America , wiping out investors and taking control of a large portion of the financial sector.

Bank of America shares slid 14 per cent to $3.93, their lowest point since 1984. Shares in Citi were down 13.8 per cent, closing at $2.51, their lowest since 1991. The KBW banks index fell to its lowest level since 1992. In the debt markets, Citi’s bonds were trading at distressed levels.

People close to the situation said that some banks were in talks with regulators over plans that would provide them with another capital injection but stopped short of an outright nationalisation.