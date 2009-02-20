Today At Tnr (february 20, 2009)

-
Washington Diarist: The Dark Side Of Obama's Pragmatism, by Leon Wieseltier
Eric Holder And The Folly Of Calling For A Frank Conversation On Race, by John McWhorter
The Politics Of Pig: How Swine May Have Swayed Israel's Elections, Jeffrey Yoskowitz
And The Oscars Should--But In Many Cases Won't--Go To... by Christopher Orr
Fawning Over $1,200 Blanket-Coats! Crying For Corporate Execs! 'Sunday Styles' Has Become That Which It Should Hold In Disgust. by Britt Peterson
TNRtv: What the Hell Is Wrong With Roland Burris? by Eve Fairbanks
Goodbye Newspapers, Hello Corruption: Democracy Is Losing Its Best Friend, by Paul Starr
