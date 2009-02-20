Harold Koh And Obama's Liberal Lawyers

Today the Post's Al Kamen repeats the existing talk that Yale Law professor Harold Koh will be Hillary Clinton's top lawyer at the State Department. Koh is a strong liberal on issues of international law and human rights (he is an adamant torture opponent, for instance), which adds another dot to a picture of an Obama administration whose legal picks are among its most liberal. Contrast Eric Holder's clear condemnation of waterboarding versus National Intelligence Director Dennis Blair's more careful take, for instance.

Or, contrast Koh's view that the Iraq war was a violation of international law with Hillary Clinton's 2002 support for the war resolution.

