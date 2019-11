I think so. Illinois Governor Pat Quinn's call for Burris to resign is getting the headlines, but the real story, it seems to me, is that Quinn is asking the legislature to set a special election within 115 days--which would spell an end to Burris's temporary appointment. The question then would be: is Burris delusional enough to actually run for the seat? He's got high name recognition at this point!

--Jason Zengerle