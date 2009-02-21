Today At Tnr (febraury 21, 2009)

-
‘Slumdog' Bites Man: TNR's Full Oscar Preview, by Christopher Orr
Will All This Stimulus Spending Get Us Into A Hole We Can't Get Out Of? by John B. Judis
Fawning Over $1,200 Blanket-Coats! Crying For Corporate Execs! 'Sunday Styles' Has Become That Which It Should Hold In Disgust. by Britt Peterson
Not A Dirty Word: It's Time For The President To Make The Case For Liberalism, by Leon Wieseltier
The Politics Of Pig: How Swine May Have Swayed Israel's Elections, by Jeffrey Yoskowitz
Eric Holder And The Folly Of Calling For A Frank Conversation On Race, by John McWhorter
The Emerging Consensus Around Universal Health Care, Republican Chest-Thumping, And Much, Much More On ‘The Treatment'
