Sneak Peek: What Obama Budget Will Say On Health





President Obama has said health care is the next major item on his domestic agenda and that it remains a “year one” priority. But just how big are his policy ambitions? And how, precisely, does he intend to pursue them?

Answers to those questions will start to come this week, when Obama outlines his budget priorities in a speech and formal report to Congress. And while I don't know many details, I do have a rough sense of what's in store, based on multiple conversations with administration officials.