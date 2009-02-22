Three Bright Black Lights Restored To History

Not as historically resonant as Washington in the long run but worth a look is old-line socialist Hubert Harrison. Who? Yeah, I know – when in fact, he was such a fine speaker that in the teens if you lived in Harlem he may well have been your favorite black bright light. Jeffrey Perry’s new biography gets the record straight (actually it’s a first volume; when the second one is coming is unclear). I discuss it here .

I’m not sure Harrison is as key a figure as Perry and the radical-type black thinkers blurbing the book suppose, but he was definitely worth bringing to light. He’d be much more of a name today if he hadn’t died rather young in the 1920s. Harrison actually comes alive more in Perry’s collection of his writings from 2001, which I once came across at a bookstore and ended up engrossed in for the better part of an hour. Harrison juggled essays on politics, philosophy, theatre, and lit crit and often wrote his diary in Latin.

Then, strangely underlooked last year was the first biography of pioneering black musical theatre composer Will Marion Cook, Marva Griffin Carter’s Swing Along . His name is better known than what he actually did. To be the man who injected a syncopated sensibility into theatre music is essentially to have helped teach America how to jam, as before widespread and listenable recording technology, theatre music was popular music.

He burned out early as a composer, and passed the torch on to proteges like Duke Ellington, spending most of his career conducting travelling early jazz orchestras that weren’t recorded. But he was in on the beginnings of what we now recognize as Broadway electricity, and was somewhat out of his mind to boot, which makes it an engrossing life.