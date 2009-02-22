Take It To The Floor

How are Georgians responding to Russia's de facto annexation of two of its territories in last year's war? With spirit fingers and sassy hips, of course! They've elected campy disco group Stephane and 3G to represent the country at Eurovision, Europe's famous annual song competition. The band will perform their thinly veiled swipe at the Russian Prime Minister, "We Don't Wanna Put In," at this year's competition, hosted in Moscow.

Some Russians are calling for the song to be banned. Let's hope Stephane brings good security to Moscow.

--Marin Cogan

