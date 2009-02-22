American Delegation Silent As Durban Ii Embarks On Another Anti-democratic, Anti-liberal, Anti-semitic, Anti-israel, Holocaust-denying Witches' Sabbath

Anne Bayefsky, who oversees EYE on the UN, a truly liberal NGO in Geneva, has been writing about the Durban II outrage for many months. This analysis appeared in Forbes today. I attach it here. The main reason I do this is that I gave the benefit of the doubt to the administration's motives in sending a delegation to the preparatory sessions in Geneva where some interventions proved just how weak we are and where also on other matters on which we should have intervened we skulked into the woodwork. And was I wrong!

If this is what engagement with our adversaries means, our friends should be very wary. The president has not yet been heard from on these happenings. Nor for that matter has Ambassador Rice. I believe that many people are waiting.