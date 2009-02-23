One More Time: The Budget Crisis Is A Health Care Crisis

Still worried today's fiscal responsibility summit means there's a secret plan to cut Social Security? Then pay attention to Peter Orszag, Obama's budget director and bona fide fiscal conservative, who said this on CNN this morning: "Health care is clearly the key to our fiscal future, so we need to get health care costs under control and we want to do that this year."

It's all about health care. And this administration knows it.

Update: Paul Krugman has a wonderfully simple explanation of why this is the case.

--Jonathan Cohn