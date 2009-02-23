Up The Academy

A few more scattered thoughts on last night's ceremony:

I wasn't quite as down on Hugh Jackman as Isaac was, but I agree that he failed to carry the evening, getting smaller and smaller as the awards went along. Which is a pity, because I think the impulse to shake up the immensely stale format was a good one and the brief Anne-Hathaway-as-a-singing-Nixon bit had a hokey charm. Unlike Isaac, I thought the stage design, which was intended to lend a sense of intimacy, was terrific, particularly early on, when they mostly shot it up close to make the theater seem a much smaller venue: the world's most glamorous nightclub. (Why they subsequently shifted to the "look! there are actually thousands of non-famous people here!" shots is beyond me.) Had they maintained that early, cozier feel and perhaps thrown in a few more audience-participation stunts I suspect things would have worked out better. It wouldn't have hurt either if they'd given Jackman a large glass of Scotch. (Here's a thought: Let William Shatner host next year...)

The big "The musical is back!" number was a bit of a dud as well, especially given the decades' worth of material it had to mine. Even Baz Luhrmann, who directed the number, seemed to recognize it fell flat, giving an offhanded nod when Jackman credited him. How the man responsible for such musical diversions as the "Elephant Love Medley" from Moulin Rouge could've delivered such weak tea on Hollywood's biggest stage is mystifying. Perhaps he's still ticked about Australia.

A few of the evening's winners:

