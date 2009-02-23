Glenn Loury And Me On Bloggingheads

Glenn Loury of Brown and I did a Bloggingheads.tv talk last Friday where we toss the ball on some of the issues I have been looking at in recent columns. What started for me as something I expected to be asked to do once, maybe twice, somehow gained momentum last year as Glenn and I found ourselves doing blow-by-blow reports on the Obama campaign. The tang was that at first, "conservative" me was for Obama while "liberal" Glenn wasn't, all of which revealed how useless those labels have become in many ways. Some clips from our latest here:

Reforming the NAACP:

Are we really "a nation of cowards"?