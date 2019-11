The latest in everyone's favorite parlour game: Last week both The Plank and CNN.com reported that Dennis Ross' appointment as the State Department's point man on Iran will likely come this week. CNN added that Ross will get a title "along the lines of Special Adviser to the Secretary of State dealing with Middle East issues." I'm told the title will be slightly different: Special Advisor for the Gulf and Southwest Asia. Sounds like we'll know for sure very soon.

--Michael Crowley