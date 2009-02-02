Don't We Want To Overpay For The Toxic Assets?

The Times has an interesting piece about how one goes about valuing the "toxic" mortgage-backed securities a lot of banks are sitting on, which makes a point you often hear about the risks involved:

Determining the right price for these assets is crucial to success. Placing too low a value would force institutions selling and others holding similar investments to register crushing losses that could deplete their capital and make it harder for them to increase lending. But inflated values would bail out the companies, their shareholders and executives at the expense of taxpayers, who would swallow the losses if the government could not recoup what it had paid.

But is determining the right price really so crucial? As I understand it, the problem isn't so much that we don't know the right price (there's some uncertainty here, but not that much*). The problem is that the right price is much lower than the price the banks are claiming on their balance sheets, and that forcing them to price the assets accurately would reveal many of them to be insolvent.

Suppose a bank paid $100 billion for its portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, which it says are worth 90 cents on the dollar. Almost no one thinks they're worth that much. But if we price them closer to what people think they're worth (let's say 30 cents on the dollar), we've just wiped out $60 billion in stated assets. If the difference between the bank's assets and liabilities was less than $60 billion, it's now insolvent.

The reason banks aren't lending is that, even though they say their portfolio is worth $90 billion, they know it's actually worth closer to $30 billion, so they don't have enough capital to support new loans. Which is to say, they know they're insolvent (or close to it). They're just not admitting it.