How Much Would The Senate Compromise Cost Your State?

Will Straw of the Center for American Progress has done some interesting state-by-state calculations comparing the benefits of the House stimulus bill to the Collins-Nelson compromise in the Senate. Here's the difference for a couple key states, in terms of fewer jobs created under the compromise (the numbers reflect an estimated range):

Indiana: 10,177 - 12,436 Kentucky: 6,616 - 8,094 Maine: 1,831 - 2,316 Nebraska: 1,931 - 2,543 Ohio: 16,961 - 21,026 Florida: 29,607 - 35,706

That seems like a high price to pay for nice-sounding but intellectually vacuous centrism.

P.S. For what it's worth, Straw puts the total job deficit across all 50 states at around 500,000. Which is to say, if you love what January did to the labor market, you'll love the Collins-Nelson compromise.

Update: Here's the link to the Center for American Progress numbers.