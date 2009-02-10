Rating Geithner's Pitch

Fourth, the idea of expanding the Fed's purchase of loans to consumers, students, and small businesses is very sound. When you get a loan to buy, say, a car, the financing company often turns around and sells the loan to another institution, which bundles lots of loans together and ships them to Wall Street, where they get sliced up and sold off as securities. It's this secondary market that makes it possible for a lot of people to get credit, but which has frozen up lately. (Something similar happens with student loans and small business loans.) Geithner is vowing to spend up to $1 trillion in collaboration with the Fed to get it flowing again. (Basically the Fed would be the financial institution that buys up the loans from the financing companies.) That's a very good thing.

The place I stumble is where most people have stumbled, which is Geithner's proposal to "start a market for the real estate related assets that are at the center of this crisis" through a government-private sector collaboration. The dilemma facing most banks with these assets is that, while they continue to value them on their balance sheets at 80 or 90 cents on the dollar, they're only really worth 30 or 40 cents. Summed up over billions worth of assets, that's a pretty huge deficit.

Suppose a bank bought $100 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities, which it now says are worth $90 billion, but which are really only worth $40 billion. Suppose also that a $50 billion write-down would leave the bank insolvent. In that case, the bank's problem isn't that it can't sell the assets; it's that it can't sell them for nearly enough to avoid insolvency.

While I don't know the details of Geithner's plan, I don't see how you design a proposal that avoids that basic problem. If the public-private entity Geithner is proposing pays the fair value of 40 cents on the dollar, that will leave many banks insolvent. And if it overpays, it could keep them solvent. But then the government will have to kick in a substantial amount of money to support the overpayment. (Certainly no private investor is going to overpay.)

Now, maybe the point of the asset purchases isn't to make the banks solvent, but simply to take the assets off their books--the theory being that merely owning the assets has spooked investors, who would otherwise supply the banks with capital. But I'm skeptical. I don't think the assets per se are spooking investors so much as the banks' tendency to ludicrously overvalue them (which all but guarantees future losses).