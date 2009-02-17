Is The Gop Outflanking The Administration On Banks?

The Financial Times has two interesting pieces up about the banking crisis. The first is a write-up of a speech Alan Greenspan gave today. Key point:

The US administration will have to go back to Congress for more money to recapitalise the banking system, Alan Greenspan, the former chairman of the Federal Reserve, said on Tuesday. ...

He said US banks needed more capital to replenish hundreds of billions of dollars in as yet unrecorded losses and to add an "additional buffer" of capital equivalent to several percentage points of assets.

If the International Monetary Fund's estimate of unrealised losses is correct, his formula would imply a total capital need in the region of $800bn-$900bn (560bn- 630bn). A large share of this would probably have to come from the government, which has only $100bn- $150bn left in uncommitted Tarp funds.