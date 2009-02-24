Republicans To Gain Full Control Of Government Before 2010?

The Republicans emailed me this A.P. story:



President Barack Obama's ambitious goal of cutting the federal deficit in half relies on a perfect — some might say improbable — convergence of factors: a recovered economy, a tax boost for the rich and success in easing foreign entanglements. ...

For him to succeed, the economy will have to meet current forecasts that it will begin to turn around gradually during the second half of the year. Even so, Obama might still have to seek billions more to help rescue the beleaguered financial sector. ...



Further budget assistance would come from increases in taxes for wealthier Americans. Administration officials have said Obama will meet his campaign pledge to end President George W. Bush's tax cuts for people who make more than $250,000. Those tax cuts are to expire at the end of 2010.

Obama plans other tax cuts for most Americans, but any tax hike is likely to meet stiff resistance from congressional Republicans.