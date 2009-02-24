Today At Tnr (february 24, 2009)

-
Newsflash: McCain Lost The Election! Why Are Republicans Taking So Many Pages Out Of Their Failed Candidate's Campaign Playbook? by Eve Fairbanks
-
The Yoo-Hating Obama Appointee Who Is Now Defending Bush's Torture Theorist, by Jeffrey Rosen
-
Dispatch From California: Watching The Republican Party Self-Destruct From The Inside, by Eric Zimmermann
-
On Seamus Heaney, The Genius Who Reconciled Poetry With Goodness, by Adam Kirsch
-
The Outsourcing No One Wants To Talk About, by Bradford Plumer
-
The President Of Cool: What Obama's Self-Conscious Image Tells Us About How He Will Lead, by Michelle Cottle
-
A Correction, And A Correction Of A Correction: What Did Ronald Reagan Mean? by Leon Wieseltier
