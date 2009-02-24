Will Obama Talk Turkey This Evening?

In anticipation of President Obama's first "State of the Union-style" speech tonight, it might be worth spending some time on Speechwars.com--which allows graphical analysis of past presidents' SOTU speeches. Will Obama bring back long-lost traditions, such as the Gilded Age penchant for using the word "turkey" 4 or 5 times during the address? Will he talk about our "cities" more than Lyndon Johnson and Theodore Roosevelt? Or, as predicted, will he simply follow George W. Bush's lead and spend a disproportionate amount of his address discussing "money"?
--Barron YoungSmith