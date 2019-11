Of interest to Vine readers, I have a review essay in The National this week looking at the future of the automobile—especially in light of the explosion of car ownership in China and India. Popcorn version: The world's on pace to add a billion new cars in the coming decades, and I'm fairly hopeful that we can do so without causing a climate fiasco or massive oil shortages, though it's certainly not going to be easy.

--Bradford Plumer