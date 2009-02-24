Suicide And Sexual Harassment

A most disturbing article in a recent issue of the Chronicle of Higher Education deals with the suicide of two professors at the University of Iowa, both of whom faced charges of sexual harassment.

Arthur H. Miller, a prominent political scientist, was accused of offering female students good grades in return for fondling their breasts. Mark O. Weiger, a well-known oboist, evidently (like Mozart) possessed a taste for the scatological. Miller shot himself in a public park. Weiger locked himself inside his car in his garage and asphyxiated himself.

No one knows for sure whether these men were guilty as charged. If they were not, then their deaths are scandalous, a result of accusations run wild. But even if they did do what they have been alleged to have done, the taint of scandal remains.

Any offer of better grades in return for sexual favors is offensive and demeaning, and cannot be permitted to go acknowledged or unpunished. In Miller's case, any such behavior, if indeed he engaged in it, would have put an entire career at risk. A 66-year-old man simply would not do such things unless something had gone seriously wrong with his mental condition. Yet no one in a position of authority at the University of Iowa seemed to take into account the likelihood that Miller needed professional help. Administrators went out of their way not to appear sympathetic to him. Campus police arrested and charged him. His name and pictured were plastered all over the news. He was prevented from teaching his classes. University President Sally Mason all but announced his guilt in a public statement. His suicide note said he took his own life because of "the disappointment and the embarrassment" the charges against him had caused his family.