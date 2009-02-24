Tnr Slideshow: Livin' For The Citi

A front-page article in today's Times business section reports that if a plan currently being considered by federal regulators were to go through, the federal government would hold a 40-percent stake in Citigroup. Having already ordered the bank to cut its amenities for employees and cornered CEO Vikram Pandit into accepting a salary of $1 in 2009, this move would inevitably increase lawmakers' already tight monitoring of the company's day-to-day operations. Though one would expect this decadent era of private travel and high-profile sponsorships to be nearing its end, in today's TNR slideshow, we take a look at the taxpayer-funded party that keeps on rockin'.

--Alexander Wolf

Photo: Getty Images

