A quiz: Which GOP governor had this to say to the Washington Times regarding GOP leaders in Congress?

I don't even know the congressional leadership.... I have not met them. I don't listen or read whatever it is they say because it is inconsequential -- completely.

Jodie Rell of true-blue Connecticut? Stimulus cheerleader Charlie Crist? The Arnold?

No, that would be Jon Huntsman Jr., governor of Utah, which Gallup calls the reddest state in the union.

--Christopher Orr