Those Illinois Congressional Delegation Meetings Just Got A Bit More Awkward

Dick Durbin, Illinois's senior senator, has told Roland Burris, Illinois's junior senator, he should resign. I doubt that's going to happen, and not just because Burris is so shameless. It's also unlikely because, in a normal situation, those calling on the person to resign would probably offer that person certain incentives in order to do so--private-sector jobs, appointments to boards, etc. But given the, uh, unusual circumstances of Burris's situation, something tells me that those sorts of things aren't being dangled. In other words, the manner in which Burris came into office is going to make it that much harder to get him out.

--Jason Zengerle

