What Don't The Jews Do?

The Jerusalem Post reports this morning that Turkish television has a new mini-series which features Israel as a crucial player in the local mafia's drug and prostitution enterprises.



Reuters reports that Muammar Qaddafi, the long-time nutsy president of Libya and this year's president of the African Union (just to tell you how serious the A.U. is), says he has definitive proof that Israel is behind the war in Sudan and not the government in Khartoum. The International Criminal Court is considering pressing genocide charges against Sudanese president Omar Hassan al-Bashir. But Qaddafi knows these are not true.



And, finally, the third accusation against the Jews for the day comes from Egyptian Muslim cleric Ahmad Abd Al-Salam on state television: The Jews "infect food with cancer and ship it to Muslim countries." This dispatch comes to us from always reliable and indispensable MEMRI. In the same dispatch, we hear the cleric accuse Jews of always stripping Muslim girls of their clothes. Moreover, sexual temptations were invented by the Jews. My, what a creative and intense people the Jews are. I am so proud.