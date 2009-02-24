Bystander Watch

McCain, sitting in the audience for Obama's first State of the Union, has a surprising -- and lovely -- proud look on his face, like a proud daddy. Judd Gregg looks sour. Lieberman has a slightly bored, ruminative look, like he's chewing on his cud; John Boehner appears over-moisturized and on the verge of falling asleep. Mitch McConnell has a slightly goofy, befuddled look, like he isn't quite sure exactly why he is where he is: "Who, me?" Actually, McConnell kind of always looks like that -- doesn't inspire much confidence.

--Eve Fairbanks

