When Free Enterprise Needs Government

I reject the view that says our problems will simply take care of themselves; that says government has no role in laying the foundation for our common prosperity.



For history tells a different story. History reminds us that at every moment of economic upheaval and transformation, this nation has responded with bold action and big ideas. In the midst of civil war, we laid railroad tracks from one coast to another that spurred commerce and industry. From the turmoil of the Industrial Revolution came a system of public high schools that prepared our citizens for a new age. In the wake of war and depression, the GI Bill sent a generation to college and created the largest middle-class in history. And a twilight struggle for freedom led to a nation of highways, an American on the moon, and an explosion of technology that still shapes our world.



In each case, government didn’t supplant private enterprise; it catalyzed private enterprise. It created the conditions for thousands of entrepreneurs and new businesses to adapt and to thrive.

From here, Obama will take us through the big three of his domestic agenda: Energy, health care, and education. Just as promised.

It would seem the era of big government is over no more:



