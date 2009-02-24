No More Line Graphs!

Keith Olbermann says the moving line graphic MSNBC is using to measure voters' reactions to Obama's speech tonight is just an experiment. Let's hope it's one they decide not to repeat. Through the long slog of debate-watching parties last year, one common point of consensus was that those mesmerizing lines were incredibly distracting. Rather than analyzing the candidates' policies, the lines are a constant metric of the political effectiveness of every statement made. We get enough coverage of the horse race from MSNBC. Tell us what the "average voter" thinks after the speech.

--Marin Cogan

