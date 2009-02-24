Hope Is Good; Action Is Better

There's been a lot of chatter lately about hope and President Obama's alleged failure to provide it. Tonight's speech included at least a few lines designed, perhaps, to answer that criticism. Most notable among them was a passage, right at the beginning, that evoked FDR during the Great Depression:

while our economy may be weakened and our confidence shaken; though we are living through difficult and uncertain times, tonight I want every American to know this: We will rebuild, we will recover, and the United States of America will emerge stronger than before.

Overall, though, I thought the optimism and emotional uplift was actually pretty sparse tonight. After proclaiming that America would recover, he spent most of his speech describing his plan for making that happen. And he was quite business-like about it.

He began by reminding everybody of what he's already accomplished in a short time--with the expansion of health insurance for kids and, more important, the massive economic recovery package. He then went through his agenda: Stabilizing the banks and re-regulating Wall Street, then moving through his Domestic Big Three: Energy, health care, and education.

Obama wasn't incredibly specific about his plans; this wasn't a laundry list with dollar figures and calls for specific pieces of legislation. But I think that's partly a measure of the sheer ambition on display. When the biggest item on your health care agenda is to regulate managed care, as it was (necessarily) for Clinton in the late 90s, you have time to get into the weeds of policy. When you're promising to overhaul the entire health insurance system--and that's just one portion of your domestic agenda--you can't afford to get bogged down.