The Real News In Obama's Speech

...was this line about the bank bailout: "Still, this plan will require significant resources from the federal government – and yes, probably more than we’ve already set aside."

Among people who follow this stuff inside and outside the administration, there's been a presumption that we're going to need more than what's left of the $700 billion bailout Congress approved last fall. But, so far as I now, this is the first time the administration has acknowledged it publicly. I'd guess Wall Street will react pretty favorably tomorrow.

--Noam Scheiber