Obama's Iraq Timeline

My gut says it sunk in for Americans long ago that Obama wouldn't get every last soldier out of Iraq anytime soon and that even withdrawal of "combat troops" at a slower pace than he promised in the campaign--particularly with Iraq nearly off the front pages--won't cause much of an uproar.

To some degree this is an abstraction of dubious relevance anyway. The real test will come if Iraq slides back into chaos, and Obama is forced to decide between reinvesting American military power into stabilizing the country and leaving the Iraqis to their own devices. Tune in a few months from now for that answer.



--Michael Crowley

