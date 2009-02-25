Hurricane Katrina: All Washington's Fault

One more laff line from Jindal's speech:

Today in Washington, some are promising that government will rescue us from the economic storms raging all around us. Those of us who lived through Hurricane Katrina, we have our doubts.

He's right. Jason and I were down there right after the hurricane hit, and one thing everyone told us was, "Man, why won't the federal government just leave us alone? If I get offered one more cot or a hot meal, I'm voting for Bobby Jindal!"

(Oh but also on a sorta serious note, if the federal government really was a problem in the Gulf post-Katrina, might that just possibly be an indictment of the Republicans'--you know, Jindal's party--inept steering of the public wheel?)



--Clay Risen

