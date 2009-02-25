Definitely, Maeby

Be still my heart:

Inside sources close to the negotiations of the upcoming Arrested Development movie tell me that Superbad and Juno star (and before that, hello, George-Michael Bluth!) Michael Cera has finally agreed to do the feature film project. Cera had been the lone holdout among the show's stars for several weeks. All other Bluths, including Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Jessica Walter, Jeffrey Tambor and David Cross, are already game, according to sources.

So when exactly will the movie happen? According to insiders, the movie may go as early as the end of the year, if they can put it together in time. I'm told Mitchell Hurwitz is writing and directing the script, and Fox Searchlight is the studio.

As Ron Howard told our own Ryan Seacrest at the Oscars on Sunday: "It's looking very much like we're going to make [the movie], but we've now been asked to stop offering any details. It's cloaked in a little mystery, but it's looking good."