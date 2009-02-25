Finding True Love In Tough Times

If one was forced to choose only a single passage from today's ridiculous Washington Post front page story on dating in recession-era D.C., it would probably be this one:

Jamie Fabrizio, 26, a Catholic school teacher from Arlington, said a man doesn't have to spend a lot, but he has to act like an Alpha male.

"Guys should be bold; whether or not they have money doesn't matter," she said. But if a guy asks her out, she added, she expects him to pay for dinner.