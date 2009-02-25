Triangulation 101

So if you're alleged-prostitute-frequenting Louisiana Senator David Vitter, and Tony Perkins, head of the Family Research Council, announces that he's contemplating mounting a primary challenge against you, what's the best news you could reasonably hope for? Perhaps that porn star Stormy Daniels, winner of Penthouse's 2007 Golden G-String Award, is also considering entering the race. Expect to hear Vitter talk a lot about "avoiding extremes" and "hewing to the sensible center"...

--Christopher Orr

