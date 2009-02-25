Real Men Do, In Fact, Hug

Brad DeLong observes:
George Will Seems to Have Some Issues...
From Media Matters:
Media Matters: Will's "final thought" on Obama speech: "I don't know when men started to hug each other, but hug they do, and look at that..."
I think it is safe to say that George F. Will has never played a sport, or watched a sport in a bar, or spent any time on a trading floor...
The thought has occured to others, including the writers of Saturday Night Live (a clip I've posted before but continues to amuse):
--Jonathan Chait