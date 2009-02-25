Obama Antes Up $634b For Health Reform

Ceci Connolly of the Washington Post and Laura Meckler of the Wall Street Journal have the dollar figure on the "downpayment" for health reform you've been hearing about: $634 billion.

The money will be drawn from new revenues and changes in the way federal insurance programs pays drugmakers, medical providers, and insurers offering coverage through Medicare.* It will underwrite the cost of expanding insurance coverage--through public programs like Medicaid and subsidies for the purchase of insurance--at least for the next ten years. (Ideally, efficiency savings will help offset more of that cost in the more distant future.)



How big an investment is that? It's pretty big--more, I believe, than any president has proposed setting aside for coverage expansions to the non-elderly since Clinton tried for universal health insurance in the 1990s. And it confirms that Obama is serious about pursuing health care reform, beyond small incremental steps.



Even so, the amount will not enough to finance full universal coverage, as discussed previously here and elsewhere. The budget will call for finding that money, although that obviously raises another question: Just how much more would it cost to get everybody (or nearly everybody) covered by decent insurance?